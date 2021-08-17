Yuba County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter sentenced a Yuba City man to eight years in state prison on Monday after the man pleaded no contest to committing lewd and lascivious acts on a minor.
John William Williford, 59, was arrested in February and charged with lewd acts with a child under 14, oral copulation with a minor under 14, and sexual penetration of a minor under 14.
The charges stemmed from a minor female victim reporting that a family friend had molested her in her Linda home. The crimes took place in the Linda home between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3 while the victim and her brother were left in Williford’s care. Williford is a registered sex offender from a 2003 molestation conviction, according to law enforcement.
On June 30, Williford pleaded no contest to the count of lewd acts with a child under 14 and the other two counts were dismissed.
At Williford’s sentencing hearing on Monday, the victim and a family member speaking on behalf of the victim both addressed the court prior to the sentence being imposed, according to Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Smith.
Williford has been in custody since Feb. 8.