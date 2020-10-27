A Yuba City man was sentenced to five years in prison for receipt of child pornography, according to a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney – Eastern District of California.
In 2012, federal agents discovered that Stephen Gordon Wood, 41, had made available thousands of images of suspected child pornography on a file sharing network operated over the internet.
A search of Wood’s home and laptop computer uncovered at least 792 images and 59 videos, including images of children being sexually exploited that had been deleted.
Wood was arrested in 2013 and was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez. Wood was ordered to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons or the U.S. Marshals Service on Jan. 11, 2021 to begin serving his sentence, according to the release.
After his prison term, Wood will be placed on 10 years of supervised release.