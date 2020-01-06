A Yuba City man was sentenced to nine years in state prison as part of a plea deal related to charges of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a firearm, and gang enhancements.
Ceasar Cole, 20, appeared in Sutter County Superior Court Monday morning for sentencing after agreeing to a plea deal on Dec. 4, 2019. He pleaded no contest to committing assault with a firearm and admitted to a sentence enhancement for serious felony gang activity. His other charges and enhancements were dismissed by the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office.
The charges stem from an incident on March 19, 2019, when Cole, a member of the Sureño street gang, was walking with another gang member in the area of Walnut Street and Fremont Way in Yuba City when Cole allegedly fired three shots at a boy sitting on a front porch, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
Upon seeing a handgun pointed at him the boy dove from the porch and avoided being shot. Cole ran to a nearby residence and hid the gun. The house was searched, the gun was found and Cole was arrested.
On Monday, Sutter County Superior Court judge Laura Davis delivered the ruling. Assault with a firearm carries a four year term and the gang enhancements adds an additional five years, totaling up to nine years. Cole has credit for 588 days in custody that will go toward his sentence. Upon his release he must register as a gang member with the law enforcement agency in the city of his residence.