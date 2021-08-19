A 25-year-old Yuba City man struck and killed on Wednesday by a truck in Sutter County has been identified as Varinder Singh, according to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood.
California Highway Patrol reported that Singh was 24 years old.
Singh was working on a farm on Carlson Road, north of O’Banion Road at around 7:45 a.m. Sergio Garcia Ochoa, 35, of Gridley, was working on a peach tree shaker while Singh and another worker were standing between the work truck and trailer.
According to CHP, Garcia Ochoa finished working on the equipment and got into his 2009 Ford F550 and began to drive away. Another worker told him to stop and Garcia Ochoa got out and saw that he had hit one of the workers standing between his truck and trailer.
Smallwood said Singh was the worker killed. CHP said Wednesday that the cause of the collision was under investigation and no arrests have been made.