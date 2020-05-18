The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Yuba City man suspected of being in possession of a stolen U-Haul truck that deputies located Sunday, according to a press release.
The U-Haul was reported stolen a few days prior and was located in the 1400 block of Bridge Street just before 11 a.m. Sunday. An investigation led to the arrest of David Mundinger, 29, for possession of stolen property along with misdemeanor charges for possession of narcotics, controlled substance and paraphernalia.
Mundinger was booked into Sutter County Jail, but due to guidelines related to COVID-19 from the Judicial Council of California, Mundinger’s bail was set at $0 and he was released. Bail is being set at $0 for most misdemeanor and lower-felony offenses, according to the release.