A Yuba City man was arrested Oct. 25 by the U.S Marshals Service in connection to a deadly shooting two days earlier that involved sheriff’s deputies and a few men overseeing an illegal marijuana grow in El Dorado County.
Jorge Lamas, 25, of Yuba City was the fourth person arrested in connection to last week’s shootout that killed one deputy and left another injured. Lamas was arrested in Yuba City on federal charges of conspiracy to manufacture at least 50 marijuana plants, manufacturing at least 50 marijuana plants, and being in possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
On Oct. 23, El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call of a robbery taking place at a grow site in Placerville. After deputies arrived at the site and identified themselves, a shootout ensued with two men later determined to be overseeing and protecting the site for the property owner, who was found to be the original 911 caller. The original 911 call was also determined to be false.
Two of the men suspected of firing at the police officers fled the scene but were taken into custody in the process. The owner of the property and original 911 caller was also arrested after an investigation.
About five hours after the shootout, the sheriff’s office received another 911 call, this time from an individual who identified himself as “Jorge,” who told law enforcement that he was at a marijuana ranch and thieves started shooting, at which point he ran away. The caller, who was later identified as Lamas, told law enforcement that he and another person were paid to take care of the marijuana ranch.
Two days later, federal officials located Lamas in Yuba City. At the time of the arrests, Lamas had a cellphone on him, the same one that had been used to call 911 a few days earlier.
After his arrest, he told law enforcement officers that he was participating in a marijuana cultivation conspiracy that was run out of Mexico, and that he was being paid $150 a day to supervise the grow operations at two separate sites – the one in Placerville where one deputy was killed and another was injured, and one grow in Georgetown. As part of that operation, he supervised two of the men arrested for their involvement in the deadly shooting, according to court documents.
Lamas made his first appearance for the arrest in federal court in Sacramento on Tuesday afternoon. Lauren Horwood, a public information officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California said Lamas did not enter a plea during his hearing and will return to court on Nov. 12 for a preliminary examination. Lamas is currently detained and is ineligible for bail.