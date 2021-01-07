A Yuba City man found guilty of brutally murdering a 94-year-old Yuba City woman in 2013 is scheduled to be sentenced in Sutter County Superior Court today.
Armando Arias Cuadras, 31, was found guilty of first-degree murder, torture, aggravated mayhem, and first-degree burglary on Nov. 4. Cuadras was arrested in April 2019 after his DNA matched blood found in the home of Leola Shreves, the woman murdered in 2013.
The forensic pathologist who conducted Shreves’ autopsy testified that her cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and attempted strangulation.
The sentencing was originally scheduled for Dec. 18 but was continued because Judge David Ashby, who oversaw the trial, was out.
As of late Thursday, the sentencing was still going forward today, according to Sutter County Assistant District Attorney Jana McClung.
Shreves’ neighbor, Michael Alexander, was originally arrested and charged with the murder. He spent more than three years in custody before being released due to lack of evidence. Alexander sued Sutter County and settled for $50,000.
The Cuadras trial started Oct. 23 after four days of jury selection. Both sides rested on Nov. 2. It was delayed three days during the week of Oct. 26 after an individual in the court during the first week of the trial reported feeling flu-like symptoms to the court.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. today. Cuadras has remained in custody since April 11, 2019.