A Yuba City man charged with oral copulation with a child under 10, continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, and possession of child pornography will be tried in Sutter County Superior Court in December.
Eduardo Sanchez-Salazar, 29, was arrested on Nov. 12, 2019. He faces up to 52 years to life in prison if convicted on all charges. Between April 2013 to April 2015, Sanchez-Salazar allegedly engaged in sex with a child and between 2016 and 2017 he is charged with engaging in three or more acts of “substantial sexual conduct” with a child.
At a hearing Monday, Sanchez-Salazar’s trial was scheduled to begin Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. Prior to that date, there will be a pretrial conference on Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m. and a trial readiness conference on Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. Sanchez-Salazar remains in Sutter County Jail on $515,000 bail. He has been in custody since Nov. 13, 2019.