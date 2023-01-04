Community members and religious leaders are coordinating the 23rd annual MLK Unity March in honor of the principles and legacy set by civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Members of the Emmanuel Family Worship Center will lead the march through Yuba City and Marysville on Jan. 14.
Observed on the third Monday in January each year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day nationally recognizes King’s birthday, his central role in protests for the civil rights movement and his subsequent assassination.
Starting at 10 a.m., participants will march from the old courthouse located at 446 2nd St. in Yuba City before walking over Twin Rivers Memorial Bridge to New Beginnings Wesleyan Church at 616 C St. in Marysville.
This year’s theme for the march is “The Next Generation – I Have A Dream.” Pastor Marcia Chambers said that this theme is meant to inspire younger generations to participate and carry on King’s legacy. Chambers has helped organize the annual MLK Unity March for over 10 years and has been a pastor with Emmanuel Family Worship Center since its opening in 2017.
“It’s so they get a sense of the importance of what Dr. Martin Luther King did, and also to catch the torch and continue on with making youth legacy a memory for everyone so that it doesn’t die,” Chambers said.
The annual MLK Unity March was established by Charlese “Lisa” Harris in 1999. Harris had attended marches with her family in Washington since she was a young girl. After moving to the Yuba-Sutter area in 1990 and seeing that there were no marches organized, she began organizing a march for the community.
“It’s always been in my heart. I always had a love for Dr. King and what he stood for,” Harris said previously. “... It was in my heart to bring the unity and the community together and just be able to celebrate the holiday.”
This year’s event will include a social program from previous marches, which organizers were unable to hold last year. In past years after the march finished, there would be a scheduled programming where local churches participated in dance, poetry and speaking, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program for last year’s march was canceled, Chambers said previously.
Keeping in line with the theme, younger organizers and speakers will participate in this year’s program, she said. A young speaker will also recite King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and a presentation of his life and impact.
“The importance of the march is remembering the vision that Dr. Martin Luther King had for all people and for America. He has a universal impact, and so we want the community to keep his legacy alive and remember what he has done and that his dream should not die. We don’t want to forget what he did,” Chambers said.