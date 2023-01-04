MLKfile.jpg

Participants in the 23rd Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March made their way into Marysville on Jan. 15, 2022, to honor King.

 Courtesy of Christopher Pedigo

Community members and religious leaders are coordinating the 23rd annual MLK Unity March in honor of the principles and legacy set by civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. 

Members of the Emmanuel Family Worship Center will lead the march through Yuba City and Marysville on Jan. 14.

Tags

Recommended for you