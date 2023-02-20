Crystal Martin

Crystal Martin, owner of Smart Marketing in Yuba City, is pictured recently with members of the Yuba City City Council. Pictured from left to right are Mayor Wade Kirchner, Councilman Marc Boomgaarden, Martin, Councilman Mike Pasquale and Councilman Dave Shaw.

For months, talk of a possible revenue funding measure by Yuba City in the 2024 election has been circulating amongst various community leaders and officials. 

At Tuesday’s meeting, the city council will be asked to take the first step toward efforts to increase the amount of money coming into the city. As part of that step, the council will be asked to award a “Professional Services Agreement” to Smart Marketing, which is owned by longtime political consultant Crystal Martin and operates out of Yuba City.

