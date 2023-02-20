For months, talk of a possible revenue funding measure by Yuba City in the 2024 election has been circulating amongst various community leaders and officials.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the city council will be asked to take the first step toward efforts to increase the amount of money coming into the city. As part of that step, the council will be asked to award a “Professional Services Agreement” to Smart Marketing, which is owned by longtime political consultant Crystal Martin and operates out of Yuba City.
According to the city, the agreement with Smart Marketing for “Revenue Measure Consulting Services” would be for an amount not to exceed $135,000 for “base consulting fees plus $40,000 for other hard project costs for a total not to exceed $175,000.” The agreement is “subject to immaterial modifications” by Yuba City City Manager Diana Langley “upon approval of the city attorney as to legal form, with the finding that it is in the best interest of the city.”
As part of the agreement, the recommendation by the city is that the council “approve a supplemental appropriation of $75,000 from one-time federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.”
The American Rescue Plan Act, often referred to as ARPA, was passed in 2021. It was a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus in response to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. About $350 billion was distributed to help state, local, and tribal governments bridge any budget-related shortfalls and mitigate negative impacts from COVID-19.
The city said the purpose of the agreement is to “develop a potential revenue measure for the November 2024 election,” which the city said would “support the council's overarching goal of quality of life, and address public safety, fiscal responsibility, infrastructure, and business friendly.”
As a result of identifying potential additional funding that may be needed, the city council on Dec. 20, 2022, chose Vice Mayor Shon Harris and Councilman Marc Boomgaarden to participate on a “Revenue Ad Hoc Committee.” During the following month in January, two ad hoc meetings were held with city staff to “review a variety of items including the city's five-year fiscal outlook, public safety priorities, the city's road conditions, and creating a Citizen Ad Hoc Committee to provide input to the Revenue Ad Hoc.”
The city said after those discussions, it was determined that the city’s revenues were “not projected to be sufficient to maintain fiscal sustainability, address public safety priorities, and improve the poor road conditions throughout the city.”
To address that gap in funding, the Revenue Ad Hoc Committee “expressed a desire to approach a potential revenue measure in a methodical manner that is well thought out and provides opportunities for the public to provide input,” according to the city.
Because the Revenue Ad Hoc Committee said city staff “does not have expertise in this area,” the committee recommended that a consultant be hired to assist the city with the process of considering a revenue measure for the November 2024 ballot.
According to the city, a proposal was “obtained” by city staff from Smart Marketing to provide revenue measure consulting services. In that proposal, Smart Marketing said it would assist the city with “public education and outreach” for the potential 2024 measure. That proposal was broken down into four separate phases:
– Phase 1: Assessment, strategy and message development from March through April 2023
– Phase 2: Communicating the need from May through October 2023
– Phase 3: Building understanding from November 2023 through April 2024
– Phase 4: Qualifying the ballot measure
“The base consulting fee is $7,500 per month. Based on the term of the Agreement of March 2023 through August 2024 (18 months), the base consulting fee will be up to $135,000,” the city said in a staff report. “In addition, staff is requesting to budget $40,000 for hard costs such as printing, bulk postage, flyers and signs, and print, broadcast and digital media, for a total budgeted cost not to exceed $175,000. There is approximately $100,000 available in Account No. 1305-62701 (City Manager Budget - Professional Services). Staff is requesting a supplemental appropriation of $75,000 from one-time federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which there is approximately $6 million available.”
The city council will meet Tuesday to discuss this agenda item among others. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and be held in the city council’s chambers at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City.
A possible conflict of interest
The decision to use Martin and Smart Marketing could be a potential conflict of interest for the majority of the council. According to campaign records, four out of five Yuba City council members used Smart Marketing in their most recent election campaigns.
Unwilling to go on the record, several officials and community leaders also have claimed, without direct evidence, that Martin is the “puppet master” pulling the strings behind the scenes of various politicians in the region. Many have gone so far as to claim that she has had a direct impact on not only election outcomes, but also various policy decisions made by area jurisdictions. The Appeal has not been able to confirm those claims, but did find that Martin and Smart Marketing have been directly involved with political campaigns in the Yuba-Sutter area for a number of years.
According to the Smart Marketing website, Martin is a UC Davis graduate and has an undergraduate degree in psychology and an MBA with an emphasis in marketing.
“Opening Smart Marketing in 2005, Crystal has worked with hundreds of regional public and private sector clients, and managed over 150 political campaigns,” the website says.
The Appeal reached out to Martin for comment on this story, but did not receive a response as of press time on Monday.
According to 2022 campaign disclosure documents, current Councilman Dave Shaw used Smart Marketing for campaign consulting during the following periods of his reelection effort:
– July 1, 2022, through Sept. 24, 2022, for a total of $8,813.03
– Sept. 25, 2022, through Oct. 22, 2022, for a total of $9,605.48
– Oct. 23, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022, for a total of $5,319.43. (The campaign disclosure form states that this occurred between the period of Oct. 23, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022. However, in the monetary contributions section, it states Oct. 22, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022)
Boomgaarden, according to 2022 campaign disclosure documents, used Smart Marketing for campaign consulting during the following periods of his reelection effort:
– July 1, 2022, through Sept. 24, 2022, for a total of $4,621
– Sept. 25, 2022, through Oct. 22, 2022, for a total of $12,538
– Oct. 23, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022, for a total of $5,802
Boomgaarden also received an “Entry Pass” worth $200 on Aug. 31, 2021, according to campaign finance documents dated July 25, 2022.
Newly elected and current Councilman Mike Pasquale, according to 2022 campaign disclosure documents, used Smart Marketing for campaign consulting during the following periods of his election effort:
– July 1, 2022, through Sept. 24, 2022, for a total of $6,789
– Sept. 25, 2022, through Oct. 22, 2022, for a total of $6,527
– Oct. 23, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022, for a total of $3,227
Current Yuba City Mayor Wade Kirchner did not run in the most recent 2022 election. However, according to Appeal archives, during his 2020 election campaign, Kirchner used Smart Marketing as a campaign consultant.
Several leaders and officials reached out to the Appeal after the council’s agenda was first published late last week. Many were concerned that a vote by those council members would be a violation of existing rules or laws and could possibly be investigated by the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC).
According to Jay Wierenga with the FPPC, he said possible conflicts of interest between the council and who the city may or may not hire for consulting work may not be included in the FPPC’s jurisdiction. Because Wierenga said he was not in the office on Monday due to it being a state holiday, he could only speak in general terms.
“The conflict of interest laws/regulations that are our jurisdiction, generally speaking, deal with decisions, votes, discussions made by public officials that would have a direct, material, financial benefit to them individually (or their immediate family, which by law is a spouse or dependent child),” Wierenga said in an email on Monday.
He said any potential legal issues regarding conflicts of interest in this specific situation may be the responsibility of the district attorney or fall under any related city ordinances. The Appeal reached out to Yuba City City Manager Langley about a possible conflict of interest Friday afternoon, but as of Monday at press time, no response was given.
According to 2022 election filings, newly elected Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupre used Smart Marketing for campaign consulting services and campaign-related materials – she paid $9,006 for the period between Jan. 1, 2022, through April 23, 2022.
The Appeal reached out to Dupre on Monday about potential conflicts of interest between council members and Smart Marketing and her own direct involvement with the firm and her own 2022 campaign.
“The District Attorney’s Office would certainly review any violations of the law that are appropriately dealt with in a criminal forum,” Dupre said in an email. “As with any case involving even an appearance of impropriety, I would wall myself off from the case and it would be handled by my Chief Deputy District Attorney and my Chief Investigator.”
Councilman Harris is the only current council member who has not used Smart Marketing in his previous campaign effort. In 2020, Harris used Sapphire Marketing Group for campaign consulting, according to Appeal archives.
In a response to questions sent to each council member last Friday regarding potential conflicts of interest and the upcoming vote, Harris said he would “be out of state” until this Friday and will not be at Tuesday’s meeting.
On Monday, Kirchner said he would not answer questions sent by the Appeal last Friday. He suggested all related concerns would be addressed at Tuesday’s council meeting.
“Reading through these questions I feel like they will be addressed tomorrow night, therefore I’d like to invite you to come and have them answered,” Kirchner said in an email on Monday. “If you feel afterward that some or all of them were missed, we can have a follow up discussion.”
No other council members responded to questions from the Appeal as of press time Monday.
Smart Marketing and politics
Martin and Smart Marketing have been involved with various investigations and accusations of wrongdoing in the past.
In April of last year, Martin was accused of producing “propaganda” for North Yuba Water District (NYWD) in its newsletters that were distributed to its customers. While the district’s board and general manager changed after the November 2022 election, prior to those changes sources claimed she was the voice behind several newsletters distributed to discredit opponents of the district.
“Crystal Martin has been NWYD’s PR person for years,” Dr. Gretchen Flohr, a former director of the NYWD board who was elected to the Division Four seat in 2019, claimed in April 2022. “As of last year, she has been labeled a ‘litigation consultant’ so that her invoices, communications and anything related to her cannot be CPRA’d. She writes the ‘newsletters.’”
Martin also was included in a FPPC complaint made against District 5 Supervisor Mat Conant, who was running for office in 2016 against Barbara LeVake.
According to Appeal archives, a Sacramento lobbyist filed the complaint against Conant, alleging his campaign was responsible for an anonymous door hanger that negatively compared his opponent, LeVake, to Hillary Clinton.
The door hanger was distributed in part of Sutter County's 5th Supervisorial District on Sept. 24, 2016, but lacked a disclaimer stating who paid for it, according to the complaint.
Conant's campaign manager, Martin, denied his campaign was involved in printing or distributing the material and said the person who was responsible came forward and identified himself, the Appeal previously reported.
Members of the Conant and LeVake campaigns contacted Rick Fenton, a medical marijuana activist who lived in Olivehurst at the time, who said the door hangers were a "prank" that he devised on his own without receiving money or direction from Conant's campaign.
Martin said at the time that Conant's campaign couldn’t help that there were people who "obviously dislike Barbara," but she encouraged them to do things in a legal way if they were going to do something.
"I have sources who have confirmed that (Martin) and Mr. Fenton have coordinated efforts. That's all I'm going to say," LeVake previously said in 2016. "There has been a complaint filed with FPPC, and we'll just let that play out."
The complaint against Conant was filed by LeVake supporter Paul Curry, who said he was previously involved in a similar complaint against Martin in 2010, the Appeal previously reported.
Kash Gill filed the complaint against Martin's client Tej Maan, who was running against Gill for Yuba City City Council at the time, for robocalls and mailers that reportedly did not have proper attribution. After a four-year investigation, the FPPC said it "was unable to establish the individual(s) responsible."
Curry said he investigated the 2010 mailers for Gill before the complaint was filed.
Curry, who lived in Sacramento and did government relations and lobbying work, contributed to the LeVake campaign, and the pair have worked together on-and-off for years, he previously said.
In 2011, Martin filed for federal bankruptcy protection, listing among her claims a potential fine from the FPPC for a political campaign direct-mail violation, the Appeal previously reported.
Martin listed assets of $1.3 million and liabilities of $3.4 million, including claims from River Valley Community Bank and the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, according to Appeal archives.
The Oct. 12, 2011, Chapter 7 filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Sacramento by her and her husband, Chad Miller, was intended to free them from incurring any debt from an FPPC fine or other unsecured claims, remove liability to pay for properties they intend to surrender to lenders, and prevent tax debt from any existing properties that are foreclosed on in the future, including their numerous rentals, said their attorney at the time, Anthony Hughes of Sacramento.
Martin's bankruptcy filing also included an intention to surrender her and Miller's shares of a Yuba City industrial complex valued at $1.5 million, the Appeal previously reported. The couple purchased 350 Bridge St. in 2007 with another investor with the intention of turning around a blighted property that had experienced frequent turnover in tenants over the years.
Measure A’s failure
As the city looks to possibly pursue a 2024 revenue measure, it should be noted that the city was included in discussions with Sutter County on its own sales tax initiative, Measure A, that failed in the November 2022 election.
Though discussions between the jurisdictions ultimately were unsuccessful, the county did invite the city to take part in revenue sharing so that the city could help promote the measure to the public. It remains to be seen if the city would offer the same deal to the county, should the city pursue its own measure.
Several officials addressed the issue during the 2022 campaign season.
“We have been great neighbors. … We had ongoing discussions going on with the county, that how could we help the county. And these discussions have not made it out to general population,” Shaw said during a candidate forum on Sept. 28, 2022, about Measure A – the one cent sales tax measure that was on the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot – and how the city had discussions with the county behind the scenes about not only its inclusion on the ballot measure but also what would have been a significant boost to the county’s efforts in promoting the measure’s need to the community. “We’re talking about how we could further support them with mutual aid. How we could support them in their fire. How we could, even possibly use some of our CARES Act funding to get them through – we’ve (been) told they had funding for two more years or four more years.
“So, we were looking at things long term because we can see the possible need at the city. I can just sum it up in two words: utter disappointment. Because, we were being the good neighbors and trying to do everything that we can to take care of our complete community, which is not just the residents inside of our city. And we were caught off guard when they decided to go along. We were at the table talking about a potential future split. But since they went out on their own, we have not heard anything from the county. And actually from some of the supervisors themselves, we’ve heard just the opposite: that you’re not getting a dime. So, we have funding issues, spending issues, and we’ve got a tax on the table.”
Shaw’s answer that night sparked an immediate response from supervisors and officials in Sutter County, who were seeking to bring context to a complicated issue that had been discussed for months.
“It’s always been in our best interest to work with the city on this because it will affect the city and county. At the end of the day, we’re one community,” District 3 Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer said days after the forum. “We had always anticipated it would be a 50/50 split. We felt that would be fair because with us managing the museum, library, behavioral health, and jail, it would be fair. That’s why we went with the one cent sales tax. Had we known they wouldn’t take part, we would have gone for the half cent tax.”
Several Sutter County supervisors, such as Ziegenmeyer and Karm Bains, also contributed to the Yuba City council members' 2022 campaigns – either directly or through their own campaigns.
Prior to the Aug. 9, 2022, vote by the Sutter County Board of Supervisors that put the tax measure on the November ballot, Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith sent an email to Yuba City City Manager Langley outlining a possible sales tax sharing agreement should the supervisors vote to approve the measure. Langley said she sent Smith’s email to members of the Yuba City City Council.
In Smith’s email, he said regardless of whether a half cent or full cent sales tax measure were to be included on the ballot, that the following revenue sharing options be considered: 2% to 4% for the city of Live Oak and the remaining 96% to 98% was to be split equally between Yuba City and Sutter County.
As an example of the monetary benefits, Smith said with a one cent tax that Live Oak could have received as much as $392,000 in the first year with Yuba City and Sutter County each receiving $9,604,000. With a half cent option, Live Oak would have received as much as $350,000 with Yuba City and Sutter County each receiving $4,725,000.
“Essentially the city and county split 50/50 proceeds above and beyond the 1% local Bradley Burns sales tax that each jurisdiction receives,” Smith previously said in an email. “I believe this would be fair to both organizations since the majority of sales tax generating businesses are in the Yuba City limits, yet the majority of expensive general fund services are provided to citizens by the county. This isn’t at all to take away from the excellent services that Yuba City provides.”
Like Shaw, Boomgaarden hinted at a possible city revenue measure during the September 2022 candidate forum and spoke about discussions between the county and city.
“We did not opt out. We were heavily engaged with the county on this tax measure and continue to have discussions with them,” Boomgaarden said during the forum. “What we were hoping to be able to do was to go together on a tax measure, if needed, down the road. We were willing to help the county with their shortfalls for a period of time, until such time as we could get together and determine whether or not that a sales tax measure would be acceptable here. … I do think that we have not necessarily closed the door on this particular issue. I do not believe that the county has closed the door and not going to share taxes with us. They have told us in the past that they would.”
Prior to Sutter County’s decision to put Measure A on the November 2022 ballot, a sequence of meetings and discussions took place between the county and Yuba City about the city’s possible involvement with the revenue measure.
Ultimately, those negotiations failed and the county moved forward on the measure and its promotion alone.
“In terms of a one percent revenue measure that generates, I think it’s $19.6 million per year to be split, I would be crazy to say that that would not be exciting because there’s so much that can be done with that money to help with services, help the community, our roads, the homeless issue, there’s a lot things that can be done with that money,” Langley previously told the Appeal. “With that said, from a timing perspective, our discussions have been that in terms of inflation, the economy, and also the city’s had the highest revenues that we’ve ever had. And so how can we as a city go forward to the public, regardless of how much we think we can use it, how can we go forward and say let’s do this, because from a city manager’s perspective, I don’t think we had laid the groundwork at that point to explain the need.”
Langley also previously hinted that should the city ever seek a revenue measure, using a two-year time frame would be the best route in attempting to get it passed.
“You don’t know what’s ahead of you, but waiting two years would give the city a greater opportunity to really do our own homework and do our own community workshops and talk about community priorities and to be able to get the public involved through this process to walk down that path of is this the right thing,” Langley previously said. “There’s other ways to increase revenue (for the city), this isn’t the only opportunity. Without us going down that path, we would discuss that we need to make sure that we’re exhausting other avenues as well before we pull that lever on a revenue measure. On top of that, we have reserves, we still have some ARPA money. There are things in place that provide somewhat of a safety net. I agree with Steve (Smith), you never know what’s around the corner in two years, but with this particular council, who is very data driven, who is very methodical, they like to know all of the facts, they like to know the plan, this is a council that wants to have it laid out and know what the steps are going to be and want the community to be involved and to evaluate all of the options, and we hadn’t done that.”
In an effort of cooperation, Langley said the city did reach out to the county to offer help with any budget shortfall the county would likely incur.
“We said quantify that for us. What is the amount of money that you would need (from) the city to assist over the next couple of years to get you through that time,” Langley said.
She said the county never answered.
Langley said prior to the November 2022 vote, that should Measure A not pass, then the city was willing to discuss how the city could help the county with any budgetary issues.
“If the measure does not pass, I think we go back to discussions … because what I’ve heard, and I don’t know if this is correct or not, but in year one they are anticipating their budget deficit to be about a $1 million, but then that grows over the next five years to, I think it was $12-$13 million, my numbers might be off a little bit,” Langley previously said. “This has been my question, is if this doesn’t pass, we still need to have a good working relationship and we still need to be able to work together to address this issue because these are services that the community values. So if it doesn’t pass, I think that we would be back at the table to talk about how can the city support the county through this.”
Langley said at the time that no matter what happened with Measure A, the city was there to help and work with the county for the benefit of all of Sutter County’s residents.
“Just personally, I want to maintain a good, cooperative working relationship with the county at all levels – elected and staff,” Langley said. “I feel like Steve (Smith) and I have a great relationship. Staff has a great relationship, we work well together. I’m hoping that we can move forward, and I know we can, move forward in that direction. Regardless of what happens with the measure, I’m hoping that we can be good partners no matter what.”