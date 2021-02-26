Two Yuba City men charged with attempted murder and assault with a semiautomatic rifle had their arraignments continued.
Lorenzo Pacheco, 27, and Luis Arroyo-Leyva, 30, were scheduled to be arraigned in Sutter County Superior Court on Friday. The hearing was continued to March 3 at 1:30 p.m.
The two were arrested on Wednesday after an investigation into a 2017 Yuba City shooting led to the pair being identified as suspects. The incident in 2017 took place in the 600 block of B Street. A victim was struck by gunfire and survived.
Both remain in Sutter County Jail on $1 million bail.