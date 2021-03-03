Two Yuba City men had not guilty pleas entered on their behalf to charges related to a 2017 suspected gang shooting in which a victim was struck by gunfire and survived.
Lorenzo Pacheco, 27, and Luis Arroyo-Leyva, 30, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault upon a person with a semiautomatic rifle on Wednesday. They were arrested Feb. 24 after a three-year investigation into the shooting on Sept. 19, 2017, in the 600 block of B Street, Yuba City.
Both men will next appear in Sutter County Superior Court on March 17 at 1:30 p.m. to have their preliminary hearing set. They remain in Sutter County Jail on $1 million bail.