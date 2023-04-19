Because of the amount of rainfall and increased snow levels seen over the past few months, Yuba City on Tuesday reduced the stage of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan from Stage 3 “Severe Shortage” to Stage 1 “Water Alert.”
After receiving a presentation about the city’s current water supply conditions, the Yuba City City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the change.
“Due to the above-average precipitation in the first quarter of 2023, the Department of Water Resources increased the City’s State Water Project allotment from 15% for 2022 to 85% for 2023,” the city said in a staff report. “On March 24, 2023, Governor [Gavin] Newsom issued Executive Order N-5-23, which eliminated many of the drought response requirements, including allowing local agencies the flexibility to determine the appropriate water conservation measures and Water Shortage Contingency Plan stages based on their water allocations and consumer needs.”
The city said that even though drought conditions in 2022 caused water supplies to be “significantly curtailed and reduced,” recent stormy weather has replenished the city’s water supply and reduced the state’s requirements for conservation.
According to the city, Stage 1 “eliminates mandatory restrictions and conservation percentage targets, but still allows for enforcement of violations for unnecessary water waste, such as irrigation within 48 hours of rainfall and using hoses to wash cars without shutoff nozzles.”
The city said the prohibition against irrigating non-functional turf at commercial, industrial, and institutional properties will remain in effect because it is a state regulation.
Also on Tuesday, the Yuba City City Council unanimously approved the awarding of a construction contract to Auburn Constructors LLC of Sacramento to complete Phase 2 of its Second Groundwater Well Project.
According to the city, Auburn Constructors was the lowest bidder with $1,994,300. Additionally, the council also approved a contract amendment of $270,800 because of additional costs that occurred during the drilling phase of the groundwater well project. Because a second hole needed to be drilled, additional hydrogeologic services were provided, the city said.
Previously, the United States Bureau of Reclamation awarded Yuba City a $750,000 grant for the construction of a new potable groundwater well. On Sept. 7, 2021, the Yuba City City Council approved a professional services agreement with West Yost and Associates, Inc. for the design of the Second Groundwater Well.
“The design and construction of the new well was broken down into two phases. West Yost finished plans and specifications for the below-ground facilities summer 2022 and also provided hydrogeologic and engineering services during the construction of the below-ground facilities. Most recently, West Yost completed final plans and specifications for the above-ground facilities that were adopted by Council on March 7, 2023,” the city said in a staff report.
The city said construction of the below-ground facilities is “substantially complete with minor restoration of the construction site still remaining to be completed.” The new well now can achieve a maximum flow rate of approximately 2,500 gallons per minute, the city said.
“The second phase is to construct the above-ground facilities for the well including a three-sided structure, electrical cabinets, and equip the well with pump related equipment and plumbing. West Yost completed plans and specifications for the above-ground facilities in early 2023,” the city said.
With the approval, the city expects Auburn Constructors to complete Phase 2 in February 2025.
“Staff will be looking for opportunities to expedite the project,” the city said. “If an emergency drought situation arises in Summer 2024, staff can rent temporary pumps, a generator, and discharge piping to use the well if needed.”
The total cost of Phase 2 is now estimated at $2,793,575. The city said there is about $3.28 million of available funds in the account dedicated to the Second Groundwater Well. The total estimated costs to complete all phases of the project is about $4.4 million. The original amount budgeted was just over $4.8 million.