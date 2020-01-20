The number of teens that use flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, is on the rise.
A 2018 survey conducted by the Center for Tobacco Products through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that 1.5 million more students used electronic cigarettes in 2018 compared to the year prior – a 78 percent increase among high school students and a 48 percent increase among middle school students.
At tonight’s meeting, Yuba City Council members will discuss whether or not to pursue a potential ordinance banning the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products within the city. Regionally, Chico, Sacramento and Oroville have taken similar steps in recent months.
“We’ve received presentations from folks with the health department about the issue, and there has also been a fair amount of interest from the public on whether or not we are going to do something,” said Vice Mayor Marc Boomgaarden. “We wanted to bring it before the council for discussion to see if there is anything we want to do as a city or if we should leave it alone.”
Flavored tobacco products are any nicotine or tobacco products – smokeless/chew, cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, vape liquid (used in e-cigarettes), and hookah tobacco – that contains an aroma and/or flavor, such as menthol mint, fruit, spice, sweet, or a food or drink product.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Surgeon General consider flavored tobacco products to be “starter” products that aid in the establishment of smoking patterns for youth and can lead to a long-term addiction. The purpose of an ordinance banning the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products is to help address the recent increase in the use of such products among youth and young adults.
Currently, there is no ordinance being considered by Yuba City Council members.
If, after tonight’s discussion, they decide to pursue a possible ban, they would direct staff to draft an ordinance for further discussion at a later date.
“I feel 100 percent confident that this council will reach out to all parties involved and not make a decision in a vacuum,” Boomgaarden said. “…What we would probably end up doing is hold a workshop or two to make sure we are hearing from all of the businesses affected by an ordinance. The last thing we want to do is negatively affect businesses, but at the same time we want to try and take care of an issue.”
Tonight’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.