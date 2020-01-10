Yuba City officials announced the appointment of a new Development Services director to oversee the city’s building, development and planning, and code enforcement operations.
Ben Moody was selected to be one of the city’s newest executives, having 13 years of experience with the city.
“Ben Moody was the clear choice,” said City Manager Michael Rock in a press release. “His background and experience working with the city and the community make him an excellent fit to step into this new role, and I look forward to supporting Mr. Moody in this crucial leadership position.”
Moody is a Yuba-Sutter native. He graduated from college with a degree in Civil Engineering. He first joined the city in 2006 as an engineer. Since then, he’s held positions as senior engineer, city surveyor, deputy director of Public Works, and interim assistant director of Public Works.
“I look forward to serving the community in this new role and to continue to work to enhance our city with a business-friendly, solutions-oriented mindset,” Moody said in a press release.
The city hired Bob Murray and Associates to conduct the executive recruitment.