Kobie Respicio, a Saint Mary’s College sophomore, Yuba City native and Special Olympics athlete, went to the state Capitol April 9 to meet with four Assembly members and a senator to lobby on behalf of the Special Olympics.
Respicio shared his experiences of how Special Olympics helped him in life and how it has benefited many special needs athletes – socially, mentally and physically, according to his father, Patrick Respicio.
They also discussed the importance of passing the $4 million budget to help fund Northern California Special Olympics programs.
Kobie Respicio competed in the Northern California Special Olympics Summer Games in Davis on June 21 -23.
He received a gold medal in the 100 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 50 butterfly and a silver medal in the 50 x 4 medley relay. Those accomplishments may give Respicio the opportunity to compete at the 2020 National Summer Special Olympic Games.
Aside from being a full-time Saint Mary’s College student, Respicio is also a “global messenger” for Northern California Special Olympics.
Global messengers are Special Olympic athletes who help spread the message and vision of the movement as well as the benefits they have gained by participating in Special Olympics.