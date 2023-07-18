Emily Dominguez, a 20-year-old Yuba City native, is marching to the beat of her own drum and working toward raising the funds for a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”
As an incoming junior at the University of Redlands Conservatory of Music, Dominguez said she is currently the school’s only female percussionist. Next summer, Dominguez will have the opportunity to travel with the university's top choral and instrumental group to perform “Verdi's Requiem” at St. Paul's Basilica in Italy.
“Travel fees paired with the cost of tuition has put this trip out of my budget,” explained Dominguez. ”So, I decided to put together my own concert with a couple of different groups that have helped me out.”
Dominguez graduated Yuba City High School in 2021 and was well known for her participation as president of the Associated Student Body Club and as two-year head drum major for the marching band. She was also one of the primary planners behind the school’s alternative prom event during COVID-19 and her contributions led to her nomination and subsequent honor as “senior of the year.”
As a former Miss Teen Yuba-Sutter, Dominguez’s connections to the community remain strong and she now serves as substitute director for the Yuba-Sutter Fair scholarship program. In her spare time, Dominguez teaches drums and basic percussion at Pete’s Music Center in Yuba City and still plays on the worship team for Calvary Christian Center in Yuba City, which is where her passion for drums began.
“I’ve been playing there for almost 10 years now,” said Dominguez. “I specialize in timpani but being Filipino and Pacific Islander, I really just love anything reggae and island drums specifically are my absolute favorite.”
On Saturday, Dominguez will be holding a benefit concert at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts in Marysville with accompaniment from the Yuba City High School band and a guest performance from local singer Lauren Coats. Aside from this, the concert will primarily consist of classical and contemporary covers featuring four-mallet marimba, snare drum studies, and classical timpani.
“Be ready to be randomly selected for an onstage lesson with me,” added Dominguez excitedly.
The concert will be held from 6-8 p.m. and admission is free, however donations are highly suggested as its purpose is to fund Dominguez’s trip to Italy. Her goal is to raise approximately $5,000 by next summer, at which point she will be 75% of the way finished with her bachelor’s degree in music and music education.