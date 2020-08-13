Yuba City Council members conducted a special closed meeting Tuesday to discuss the appointment of a new permanent city manager.
Mayor Shon Harris said the council didn’t take any reportable actions during the meeting but plan to discuss the process during next week’s regularly-scheduled meeting.
“We haven’t even started looking yet,” Harris said. “We still need to determine what we want to do next.”
Harris said council members are considering when the best time would be to hire a new city manager, given the November election is just around the corner. He said depending on who is in office following the election can impact the applicant pool, as some applicants want to know before taking the position.
The former city manager, Michael Rock, parted ways with the city for undisclosed reasons in March. Public Works Director Diana Langley has served as interim city manager since Rock’s departure.
The next Yuba City Council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.