The Yuba City Parks and Recreation Department is ramping up its programs heading into the summer and plans to get back to full operations later this year.
Brad McIntire, community services director for Yuba City, said he’s most looking forward to seeing local residents enjoying the return to normalcy through exercise, recreation and socialization.
“We currently are offering approximately 80 percent of our programs and plan to be at 100 percent in the fall,” McIntire said.
The city is hosting a pickleball tournament this weekend that is expected to see 120 participants, and its annual Fourth of July Children’s Parade is expected to return this year.
McIntire said Gauche Aquatic Park is open and offers public swim, swim lessons, tot time, and lap swim.
Adult sports are underway, with 42 teams participating in a summer softball season. The fall season will begin in late August, with registration opening in late July.
Youth sports overseen by the city include summer basketball (beginning June 26) and youth flag football (beginning in September). The department is also offering a new Skyhawks Flag Football Camp this year on the week of July 26. Other youth programs include a summer camp, LEGO camp and a British soccer camp.
Some of the senior programs offered at the city’s Senior Center include a senior day trip program, Waffle Wednesdays, an Age Well, Drive Smart Program, and Tai Chi.
For more information about upcoming events put on by the city or available programs, visit www.yubacity.net or email ycrec@yubacity.net.