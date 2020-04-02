The Yuba City Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two women in security-camera photos posted on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday.
Lt. Sam Escheman said the department received some responses from the post, and detectives are trying to confirm the identities based on the tips they’ve received.
The two unidentified women face charges for grand theft property worth upwards of $20,000, Escheman said.
As of Thursday afternoon, the women’s identities have not been confirmed and no charges have been filed.
If the public recognizes the subjects they are encouraged to call 822-4661 and reference case number 20-007467.