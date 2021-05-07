The Yuba City Police Department announced it will be conducting bicycle safety enforcement operations throughout the month of May aimed at educating drivers and bicyclists on using roadways safely.
As part of those efforts, officers will be looking for violations made by drivers and bicyclists — like failing to yield, speeding, improper turning, riding a bike on the wrong side of the road, not complying with stops and signals, or other violations.
“We want the public to understand that bicyclists and drivers should be sharing the road and following all traffic laws intended to help everyone get where they need to go safely,” said YCPD Sgt. Dennis Hauck in a press release. “Sharing is caring, and that responsibility falls on both drivers and bicyclists.”
In 2019, 13 people were injured in bicycle versus vehicle collisions in Yuba City.
Under California law, drivers are required to provide at least three feet of space when passing bicyclists. Bicyclists are required to use lights from dusk to dawn, with a front white light and rear red flashing light or reflectors, as well as wear a helmet — wearing a helmet is required by law for anyone under 18 years old. Bicyclists must also travel in the same direction of traffic and are subject to the same requirements as any slow moving vehicle.