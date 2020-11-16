A Yuba City man was struck and killed at Lincoln Road and Gilliland Drive by a Ford F-350, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Sam Escheman.
Mohinder Singh, 69, was identified as the man killed in the collision, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
At 5:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Singh was in the roadway wearing dark clothes and was struck by the truck as it traveled east on Lincoln Road. Officers arrived and initiated CPR, but Singh died at the scene, according to Escheman.
The driver of the truck was a 29-year-old man, according to Escheman. He did not disclose the driver’s name as of late Monday due to the incident being under investigation.