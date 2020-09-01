The Yuba City Planning Commission recently approved tentative subdivision maps for two separate in-fill projects that would mean up to 33 new homes built in the city.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the subdivision maps during a hearing on Aug. 26.
The first project, known as Hooper Ranch Estates, proposes to divide a 6.66-acre parcel into 22 lots, which will consist of 21 single-family residential lots and one 2.48-acre lot that has an existing religious facility located on it. The area where the development would occur is on the west side of Hooper Road and south of Jefferson Avenue.
Yuba City Development Services Director Ben Moody said the project would not have any significant impacts on the environment or surrounding community, though staff recommended certain conditions the developer would need to abide by, specifically with a few lots needing to be single-story homes due to privacy concerns from existing neighbors. The project is not expected to impact traffic significantly for the area.
Sean Minard of MHM Engineering, who represented the applicant during the recent meeting, said a developer has not been selected yet for the project.
A second in-fill project, known as East Sanborn Estates, was also approved unanimously by commissioners. The project proposes to divide a 1.94-acre parcel into 12 single-family residential lots, which would be located in the vacant lots between La Rabyn Way and Jodi Drive/Bay Drive.
Moody said the property is now owned by Interwest Homes, who submitted the tentative subdivision map for the in-fill project. Traffic is not expected to be impacted by the additional 12 lots, and would actually improve the situation for some residents as Jodi Drive would be connected, he said. Conditions of approval were also included to ensure existing homes would retain their privacy in the event two-story homes are constructed.
Minard, who represented Interwest Homes at the meeting, said the local builder has the improvement plans ready to submit and is looking to start construction on the project as soon as possible.
One nearby resident raised concerns about drainage. Minard said the properties would be built to ensure drainage flows toward the street and not onto existing properties. There would also be retaining walls constructed to prevent seepage.
Planning Commission Chair Dale Eyeler said he was glad to see plans for subdivisions moving forward, considering the need statewide for new housing.
“We need more residential development, so I’m glad to see we are contributing to this in a smart way,” he said.
In addition to approving the two tentative subdivision maps, commissioners also voted to rezone a 0.83-acre parcel of land currently zoned as commercial into high-density residential to allow for multi-family housing. The vacant parcel is at the corner of Louise Avenue and Stafford Way. While the decision was to change the land use, the applicant plans on submitting formal plans in the near future, which could include an apartment complex with up to 24 units.
“I think this is a very appropriate change and very appropriate transition from commercial to low-density residential,” said Commissioner Daria Ali. “…I’m looking forward to more apartments happening here in Yuba City.”