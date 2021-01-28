The Yuba City Planning Commission recently approved early plans for two proposed subdivision projects in the city that would mean 81 single-family residential lots and five commercial lots developed upon full build out.
While there are still steps needed before ground is broken, it’s a promising development for the city and one, in part, that was brought about by actions taken by city council members in early 2020, said Yuba City Planning Commission Chairman Dale Eyeler.
“It takes a while for those types of decisions to start to work their way through, but now we are seeing the results of that and finally getting some traction with respect to residential construction in Yuba City,” Eyeler said. “…These aren’t permits, but (building) permits will follow, and that’s where the excitement comes in.”
Weeks before the pandemic began last March, Yuba City Council members approved plans to reduce impact fees citywide in an effort to spur residential and commercial development.
At the height of construction before the economic recession hit in 2007, the city had issued approximately 600 single-family residential permits. Progress was largely stymied after that. For the past decade, Eyeler said, the city has been averaging roughly 30-40 single-family residential permits a year – a healthy number of permits for a city the size of Yuba City is somewhere around 200 permits a year, he said.
The tentative subdivision maps, approved unanimously by the planning commission on Wednesday, are for projects known as Domain Estates III and Dunn Ranch.
Domain Estates (Phase Three) would divide 4.11 acres into 13 single-family residential lots along the northerly extension of Kenneth Way (near Blevin Road). The tentative subdivision map submitted by the applicant, Crowne Development Inc., would see new single-family residential lots developed on property that was previously part of an adjacent subdivision project. The lots would be provided full city services.
Eyeler said there were some questions raised by members of the public regarding the project – issues such as traffic, roads and the placement of two-story homes next to existing single-story houses – though staff was able to answer those questions adequately and the commission made a couple of adjustments that developers agreed to.
Dunn Ranch Estates would divide a 19.17-acre parcel into 68 single-family residential lots and five office-commercial lots on the southeast corner of Royo Ranchero Drive and Monroe Road. The applicant is Interwest Homes Corp and the residential portion of the project would have a gross density of approximately 4.2 residences per acre, with the remaining southerly 2.96 acres designated as an office and office park. Construction of the subdivision would involve the demolition of a single-family residence currently on the property. Full city services would be provided to the subdivision.
Neither project is expected to generate any significant environmental impacts.
Approval of the tentative subdivision maps is the first step toward development. Now the projects have two years (with the possibility to extend) to have final plans submitted and approved. If and when final plans are submitted, the Yuba City Council will have final approval over the projects.