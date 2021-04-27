The Yuba City Planning Commission will hold a study session today to discuss the 2021-2029 Housing Element update, and the General Plan technical update, which will see officials discuss the process and identify specific needs and opportunities for the city.
The 2004 General Plan is a comprehensive, long-term plan for the city and serves as a guide for decision-making on long-term physical development. The Housing Element, one of the state-required elements included in the General Plan, establishes goals, policies, and implementation measures to guide the development of housing in Yuba City. While the Housing Element update will be comprehensive, the General Plan update will be more technical to reflect changes in state law and the needs of the Housing Element, according to a press release.
The study session will be open to the public and begins at 5 p.m. today (Wednesday). The event will be held virtually and can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3vkpbR1 or by visiting www.zoom.us and entering in the meeting ID: 974 2739 3673.
For more information or to send written input or questions ahead of time, contact Benjamin Moody at bmoody@yubacity.net.