Yuba City officials plan to spend nearly $6.5 million to replace water meters for customers in an effort to improve distribution and efficiency, as well as prevent water loss.
As part of the project, approximately 16,800 customers will receive new cellular-read meters to replace equipment that currently relies on radio technology. City council members will discuss awarding a construction contract to Professional Meters, Inc. at tonight’s meeting.
“The project aims to provide a higher level of service for our customers, while reducing costs associated with labor and equipment required to read the meters,” said Kevin Bradford, deputy director of Public Works. “Cellular-read meters provide faster, more accurate information about water usage, leaks, and potential maintenance issues by providing real-time data, which customers may access through a website and smartphone/tablet application. Additionally, the city’s Finance Department can quickly download the information for billing and maintenance purposes.”
In January 2017, the city applied for financial assistance through the State Water Resources Control Board that provides grant funding to local public agencies for water and wastewater infrastructure projects, called the State Revolving Fund program. In April 2018, the city entered into an agreement with the state board for $8 million, which includes $4 million in principal forgiveness. The rest will be repaid by the city through a loan at 1.8 percent interest for 10 years. The city’s existing water rate structure established for meter replacement will pay for the annual debt service of approximately $453,000.
The city hired Coastland Civil Engineering, Inc. in April 2019 to provide project development and design, and by the end of the year officials had approved the project’s plans and specifications. After going out to bid on March 4, the city received two applications and selected Professional Meters, Inc. out of Illinois with the low bid of nearly $1.4 million.
The new equipment – 16,808 cellular-read transmitters and meter registers, as well as 5,000 meter bodies – is expected to total $4,152,750. The equipment from Badger Meter, Inc. will also include data security, BEACON analytical software and training, maintenance equipment, and training for city staff at the time of project completion.
Pending approval from council members at tonight’s meeting, the plan is to begin construction on the project in September after the state completes its final loan approval process, Bradford said. Work is expected to be completed during the summer of 2021.
Tonight’s Yuba City Council meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the meeting will be held online. In order to view the meeting, register at https://bit.ly/3debrhC.