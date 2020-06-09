The Yuba City Police Department along with Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) arrested a man wanted for a murder allegedly committed in Indiana, according to a news release.
Steven Maurice Todd, 32, was wanted for the murder of a 26-year-old woman in Hammond, Indiana, in November 2019.
YCPD received information from the United States Marshals Service concerning a tip from the Investigation Discovery television show “In Pursuit with John Walsh” about Todd’s location, according to the release.
On Tuesday around 1 p.m., NET-5 agents located Todd as he left a business in the 1000 block of Gray Ave. He was taken into custody without incident.
Todd was booked into Sutter County Jail and is being held without bail. He will be extradited back to Indiana.