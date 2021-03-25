Yuba City Police Chief Robert Landon announced he plans to retire later this year following 27 years of law enforcement service for the city.
Landon joined the department in 1994. Positions he’s held over the years include patrol officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, deputy chief, and SWAT commander. He became the department’s 13th chief in 2008.
“It has been my honor to serve the incredible community of Yuba City my entire law enforcement career,” Landon said. “I am blessed to have worked with so many talented and dedicated public servants.”
Landon is a U.S. Navy veteran who served more than 11 years onboard nuclear-powered submarines during Operation Desert Storm and the Cold War. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and a Master of Science in Emergency Services Administration. He graduated from the West Point Leadership Academy, the FBI National Academy and the California Police Officers Standards and Training Management Course.
“Chief Landon will be greatly missed,” said Yuba City Manager Dave Vaughn. “He has rightly held our top law enforcement position for almost 13 years because of his servant leadership, approachability, professionalism and true love for our community.”
A search for Landon’s replacement will begin immediately with the expectation of finding a new chief by the fall. Yuba City Mayor Marc Boomgaarden said the city is committed to hiring a highly-qualified replacement and will be seeking community input in the process.
“We have a unique bond in our diverse community, bound together by the schools our children attend, the businesses we frequent, and the special events and traditions that make us such a culturally rich city,” Landon said. “…My final months here will be some of the most important, as I help in this leadership transition. I am committed to leaving this office in the best hands possible and I look forward to watching the department continue to advance its culture of professionalism and adaptability.”
Landon’s last day with the department will be Sept. 30.