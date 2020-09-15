The Yuba City Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint Friday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at an undisclosed location in the city, according to a news release.
Locations for checkpoints are selected based on a history of DUI-related crashes and arrests. Officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs can impair driving as well as medicinal and recreational marijuana.
Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and have their license suspended, according to the release.