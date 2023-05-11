The Yuba City Police Department is set to host a family-friendly event Saturday in Yuba City called the YCPD Jamboree.
Scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the free event is open to the public and will be held at 1545 Poole Blvd. in Yuba City.
“Guests will have interactive experiences with police equipment, vehicles, and motorcycles, along with a police K9 demonstration at 12:30 p.m.,” the department said. “There will be booths with information from local family resources to include: Yuba City Parks and Recreation, Sutter County Child and Family Commission, Yuba City Senior Center, and more. Come out and enjoy conversation with members of the Yuba City Police Department and learn about what we do.”
Radio station 93Q also will be on hand to provide music. Drewski’s Hot Rod Kitchen food truck will be available for participants.
For questions, contact Drew Mitchell at 530-822-4725.