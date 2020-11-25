The Yuba City Police Department is urging residents to drive sober as they travel to their destinations this holiday weekend, according to a department news release.
From today (Thursday) through Saturday, YCPD will have officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
They will also be looking for unsafe driving practices such as speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and driving distracted.
According to the release, a DUI does not mean just alcohol. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana can also impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs.