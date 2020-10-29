The Yuba City Police Department is encouraging the community to make Halloween and Dia de los Muertos festivities as safe as possible by planning lower-risk online, at-home and car-based activities, according to a press release.
In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, the state’s department of public health released guidelines that discourage traditional trick-or-treating and ask families to plan safer alternatives.
The alternate celebrations could include candy scavenger hunts at home, virtual pumpkin carving and costume contests, and car-based tours of Halloween displays.
The health guidance also covers Dia de los Muertos, a tradition celebrated in the Latinx community honoring the deceased. Celebrations often include gatherings of extended family. Families are encouraged to place traditional indoor alters outside so others can view them from a safe distance and create virtual altars.
According to the press release, families and individuals are also encouraged to check with local and county guidance on holiday celebrations.
“Unfortunately, Halloween is going to be celebrated a bit differently than it has in the past,” said Sgt. Kim Slade. “While skipping traditional trick-or-treating and indoor celebrations is recommended, please be safe if you are out and mindful of others who may drive by to look at decorations.”
Halloween is on Saturday this year and the Yuba City Police Department will have additional officers on patrol on Halloween night looking for suspected impaired drivers.
According to the press release, it’s important to keep traffic safety in mind and designate a non-drinking designated driver.
The police department also offers these tips for drivers and those who are out walking:
–Be visible and carry a flashlight or reflective vest if out at dusk or night.
–Stick to familiar, well-lit routes.
–Only cross the street at crosswalks or corners where it is safe. Look left, right then left again before crossing.
–Be extra alert for other vehicles backing out of driveways or leaving parking spaces.
–Watch for pedestrians and yield to them at all crosswalks.