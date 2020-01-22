The Yuba City Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots were fired that took place in the 300 block of Alemar Way. The department received a report of a physical altercation, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen.
At 1:06 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Alemar Way and determined that a fight did occur and at some point a gunshot was heard. Witness statements varied and no victim was located. No firearms were located and no injuries were reported. Runyen said as of Wednesday afternoon that it is unknown if the incident was gang related.
The incident is still under investigation, according to Runyen.