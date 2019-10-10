The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) awarded the Yuba City Police Department an $83,000 grant to fund a one-year enforcement and education program for the 2020 fiscal year, according to a press release from the Yuba City Police Department.
The activities funded by the grant are intended to reduce deaths and injuries on the road, the release said.
“Getting in a vehicle remains one of the most dangerous things we do,” OTS director Barbara Rooney said via the release. “We must continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to shift that realization and make traveling on our roads safer.”
The grant will fund programs from now through Sept. 30, 2020.
Some of the programs the grant will fund include DUI checkpoints, patrols targeting impaired drivers, those who violate hands-free cell phone laws, seat belt and child safety seat laws and traffic safety education presentations.
In addition, the grant will assist in serving warrants to multiple DUI offenders, create “hot sheets” that identify repeat DUI offenders and officer training to identify impaired drivers and conduct sobriety tests.