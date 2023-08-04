GunsFound.jpg

A loaded unserialized AR-15 rifle with a 100-round drum magazine and several pills containing fentanyl were seized during a probation search on Tuesday in Yuba City.

 Yuba City Police Department

The Yuba City Police Department on Friday said officers seized a “loaded unserialized AR-15 rifle with a 100-round drum magazine” and “several” pills with powdered fentanyl during a probation search on Tuesday in Yuba City.

According to the department, Yuba City officers saw a “suspicious vehicle driving slowly on Redhaven Avenue,” which the department noted was a residential neighborhood. The registered owner of the vehicle is 23-year-old Martin Gonzalez, officials said.

Tags

Recommended for you