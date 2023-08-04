The Yuba City Police Department on Friday said officers seized a “loaded unserialized AR-15 rifle with a 100-round drum magazine” and “several” pills with powdered fentanyl during a probation search on Tuesday in Yuba City.
According to the department, Yuba City officers saw a “suspicious vehicle driving slowly on Redhaven Avenue,” which the department noted was a residential neighborhood. The registered owner of the vehicle is 23-year-old Martin Gonzalez, officials said.
An officer made contact with Gonzalez, who was deemed searchable because of his probation status.
“The vehicle parked and a male exited, which our officer positively identified as Gonzalez,” the department said. “Our officer made contact with him and he complied to a probation search of both himself and his vehicle. No contraband was located on his person.”
Officials said a female passenger in the vehicle was identified as 26-year-old Amarrea Gill.
“Gill gave consent for officers to search her person and her purse,” the department said. “She told officers she was concealing a firearm. A loaded Glock 22 was recovered from her waistband that wasn’t reported stolen. In Gill’s purse, there were several M30 (fentanyl) pills.”
Officials claimed that after a search of Gonzalez’s vehicle was conducted, additional M30 pills with powdered fentanyl were allegedly found. Also allegedly found was a loaded unserialized AR-15 rifle with a 100-round drum magazine, officials said.
“The rifle was found in a condition ready to fire,” the department said. “Gonzalez was a convicted felon and arrested for possessing a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possessing an illegal assault rifle, possessing narcotics for sale, and possessing drugs with a loaded operable firearm with other drug-related violations.”
Officials said Gill was arrested for illegally carrying a loaded firearm in public, possessing drugs with a loaded operable firearm, possessing narcotics for sale, and other drug-related violations.
Both Gonzalez and Gill were booked into Sutter County Jail.
“Our officer's proactive police work helped get these two firearms off our streets,” the department said. “Additionally, the recovery of this fentanyl prevented potential overdoses or deaths in our community.”
As of early Friday evening, Gonzalez was being held at Sutter County Jail with his bail set at $100,000.
According to court records, Gonzalez and Gill are scheduled to appear in a Sutter County court on Aug. 9.