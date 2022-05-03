During the evening hours of Thursday, Cinco de Mayo, the Yuba City Police Department said it will be looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence.
“Impaired driving is preventable,” Traffic Sergeant Dennis Hauck said in a statement. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or taken drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”
Along with the effects caused by alcohol use, the department wanted to remind the public that some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving as well. Driving under the influence of marijuana also is illegal
The department said drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Funding for the DUI program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.