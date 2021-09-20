A gas power plant in Yuba City was included in an emergency request from the California Independent System Operator Corporation (CAISO) to access additional generation.
CAISO submitted the request on Sept. 7 and the Department of Energy approved it on Sept. 10.
“We are asking for the authority now so that it is in place to protect grid reliability through summer when excessive heat in California and the west may continue, and through the remainder of fire season,” CAISO senior public information officer Vonette Fontaine said in an email.
The request was to make the order effective for an initial period of 60 days and includes six plants. Included in the request were new units at the Greenleaf Unit 1 site in Yuba City, according to CAISO’s request. Approval of the request allowed generating units at the Greenleaf site to connect to the system by mid-September, Fontaine said.
“The order would authorize us to access generation otherwise constrained by federal air permit limits, but only under times of extreme duress on the system,” Fontaine said.
She said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s July 30 emergency proclamation allowed for the units to be installed and the Department of Energy approval allowed them to be connected and synchronized to the grid.
Calpine Vice President of External Affairs Brett Kerr said the proclamation allowed Calpine Greenleaf Holdings Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Calpine, to execute an agreement with the Department of Water Resources to temporarily install two General Electric TM 2500 mobile generation units adjacent to Calpine’s existing Sutter Energy Center in Yuba City.
“The temporary installation will provide up to 60 megawatts of natural-gas fired emergency generation that will be dispatchable by the California Independent System Operator,” Kerr said in an email. “These units are operational and will be available for dispatch through December 2023. CDWR will remain the owner of the mobile generation units.”
Upon removal of the mobile generation units, electrical interconnection infrastructure will be used to integrate some 50 MW of battery storage.
“Calpine is pleased to be working with the state of California in its efforts to strengthen reliability,” Kerr said. “Calpine is proud to work with CDWR, other California agencies, and other stakeholders in rapidly deploying this needed reliability solution next to the Sutter Energy Center.”
In its order signed by Secretary David Turk, the Department of Energy said that an emergency exists in California due to a shortage of electric energy and a shortage of facilities for the generation of electric energy.
CAISO estimated that granting the request would provide more than 200 MW of additional generation supply when conditions merit. The utility also asked the Department of Energy to allow the plants listed in the request to provide additional energy beyond their permitted levels.
“This authorization will help the CAISO meet the existing emergency and serve the public interest by preventing or mitigating power disruptions and the potential curtailment of electricity load within the CAISO balancing authority area,” CAISO’s request read. “To minimize any adverse impact on the environment, the CAISO will only dispatch the generating units identified in this request above their permitted levels during specified hours and only if necessary to meet exceptional levels of electricity demand or to address a transmission emergency that would otherwise create the risk of curtailing electric demand.”
CAISO said it is concerned that people and businesses losing power would create a greater risk to public health and safety than the temporary and limited exceedances of air emission permit limits.
In its order, the Department of Energy authorized only the necessary additional generation with reporting requirements included due to the additional generation possibly resulting in a conflict with environmental standards.
Opposition
Regenerate California – a joint initiative of the California Environmental Justice Alliance (CEJA) and the Sierra Club – said in a news release that California’s turn toward fossil fuels will disproportionately harm the health of communities of color and low-income communities that live near gas power plants.
“CAISO’s request to make gas plants run at maximum power is an unacceptable sacrifice to demand from front-line communities,” CEJA program manager Alexis Sutterman said via the release. “This will only increase pollution in communities already overburdened by numerous threats, leading to greater health and safety dangers while exacerbating the climate crisis. Instead, California should be moving away from fossil fuels entirely and pursuing clean energy solutions that increase grid reliability and resilience.”
According to Regenerate California, clean energy experts have warned of an energy shortage amidst escalating climate impacts without the rapid addition of new wind, solar and battery storage resources.
“The first thing to do when your bathtub is overflowing is turn off the water,” Environment California senior advisor Dan Jacobson said in the release. “We are in a climate crisis and we need to transition away from fossil fuels. The longer we wait the worse it will be for our kids and grandkids. If we don’t like the fires, droughts, and sea level rise now, just imagine how bad it will be for the future generations.”