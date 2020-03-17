Yuba City recently installed crosswalks and stop signs at designated intersections in the city to increase public and pedestrian safety.
Kevin Bradford, Yuba City deputy Public Works engineering director, said the projects are part of an ongoing effort to access areas for safety and improve the flow of traffic.
The new safety features installed March 4 are: High-visibility crosswalks at the intersection of North George Washington Boulevard and Franklin Road; two-way stop signs, a warning sign and rumble strips on Pease Road at its intersection with East Onstott Road; two-way stop signs on Rosalind Avenue at Olive Street. The three Public Works projects cost a total of $10,000.
Bradford said high-visibility crosswalks are two-foot wide paint strips, which are spaced every two feet to mark out the footprint of the crosswalk, making it more visible to drivers. The new crosswalks were installed at an intersection near Franklin Elementary school, where there weren’t any crosswalks previously.
“There are kids that walk from the neighboring residential area to Franklin Elementary,” Bradford said. “We thought this would be a good way for them to cross, so that when they’re walking to and from school they are walking against traffic.”
The new stop signs, warning signs and rumble strips installed on Pease Road, at the intersection with Onstott Road, creates a four-way stop to help the flow of traffic during peak commute hours to the Yuba College Sutter County Center.
Bradford said Pease Road has low visibility because of an overpass on Highway 99, so the new stop signs will help with safety and traffic control.
“If you’re heading north and south trying to get to the Sutter campus, and you’re looking to the west and you see this big overpass and cars traveling really fast, it basically improves the safety and the flow of traffic,” Bradford said.
The two-way stop signs installed on Rosalind Avenue at Olive Street are intended to decrease the likelihood of traffic accidents where the streets intersect. According to results from a Public Works traffic study, there have been multiple complaints of vehicles not safely merging from Rosalind, as well as low visibility because of trees which line Olive Street.
Bradford said the department will also be working on road reconstruction on Franklin Avenue between Highway 99 and Gray Avenue to rebuild the street and install new pavement, sidewalks, curbs and gutters. He said the project will start in June, after the school year ends.