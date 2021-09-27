Yuba City recently received national recognition for its excellence in financial reporting.
According to a news release from the city, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded Yuba City with its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
The recognition was for the city’s annual financial report, according to the release.
“We are pleased to notify you that your comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, qualifies for GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting,” a letter to the city said. “The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.”
The report was judged by an impartial panel that looked at the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate users to read the report, the release said.