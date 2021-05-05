Yuba City was once again named Tree City USA in 2020 by the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to effective urban forest management, a designation the city has maintained on a near-annual basis since 2000.
In meeting the criteria for the designation, the city attributed past actions such as the establishment of a board that focuses on the city’s trees, the existence of a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
“We are thrilled to be recognized once again as a Tree City USA,” said Mayor Marc Boomgaarden in a press release. “Trees play an important role in our community’s quality of life, by providing needed shade and cooling, aesthetic beauty, carbon sequestration, and increased property values. Nearly 20 percent of our city is covered by tree canopy, and as we work to grow our urban forest even more, we pass along a legacy of community and environmental awareness for generations to come.”
Since 2003, canopy cover in Yuba City has increased by 23.1 percent – the city currently has 11,846 trees comprised of 156 unique species. The city’s community trees have an estimated replacement value of $33.6 million.
“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community firsthand,” said Arbor Day Foundation President Dan Lambe in a press release.”The trees being planted and cared for by Yuba City are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”
The foundation recently launched its Time for Trees initiative that has the goal of planting 100 million trees in forests and inspiring 5 million tree planters by 2022.
The city is developing an Urban Master Plan, with support from Cal Fire, which will establish a complete inventory of public trees and new tree plantings with the goal of supporting the management, enhancement and growth of trees in Yuba City over the next 40 years.
“We are committed to promoting resiliency, species diversity, and sustainable canopy cover, both for the enjoyment of our citizens and to enhance our urban and greater environments,” said City Manager Dave Vaughn in a press release. “This Tree City USA honor recognizes our lasting dedication to not only protecting our urban forest but continuing to enhance it.”
To view the city’s tree canopy through interactive maps, go to https://bit.ly/333CCbH. Fore more information about the city’s Urban Forest Master Plan, visit www.yubacity.net/urban_forest_master_plan.