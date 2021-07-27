Developers looking to build in Yuba City will no longer be required to pay a levee impact fee through the city after council members rescinded the fee earlier this month.
The latest action aligns with the council’s goal of enticing new development within the city and follows steps taken by officials in early 2020 to reduce other development impact fees.
“This is a substantial step forward to help housing become more feasible in the city, with an almost $4,000 savings per single family home,” said Ben Moody, director of development services for Yuba City.
The city established the levee fee, along with other development impacts fees, in 2007 as a way to fund levee improvements and capital costs attributable to new development to ensure that the city’s levees were adequately constructed and reinforced to protect new residential and non-residential development.
The fees had been adjusted for inflation since then. Prior to the fees being rescinded, they had reached between $2,300 and $4,000 per unit depending on the land use (single-family, duplex, mobile home, etc.). Costs had also increased for commercial, office and industrial development since the fees were established. The city currently has approximately $2.15 million in collected levee impact fees available for use.
Public Works Director Diana Langley said council began the process of evaluating all fees associated with development in late 2019. From that process, a committee identified several objectives to help entice new development in the city, which included working with the Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency to evaluate the city’s levee impact fee — since 2010, property owners within Sutter and Butte counties have also been paying into an assessment district to fund the local share of improvements along the Feather River levee and Sutter Bypass levee.
It was determined that it would be best to rescind the city’s levee impact fee, and for SBFCA to create a regional fee.
“It is expected that the regional fee will be significantly less than the city’s impact fee as the cost of the improvements will be spread over a much larger base,” Langley said. “Rescinding the city’s fee will reduce the overall cost to develop in Yuba City, which aligns with council’s goal to put measures in place to increase development in Yuba City.”
The fee was rescinded unanimously by council members during their July 6 meeting, effective immediately. SBFCA proposes to adopt a regional fee within the next few months and enter into collection agreements with all member agency land use jurisdictions.