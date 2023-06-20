Farmer2.jpg

Neelam Dhinsa Canto-Lugo, right, is pictured in a previous assignment to Colombia where she helped train low-income rural women on how to grow vegetables in their backyards for both income generation and as a sustainable source of nutrition for their families. 

 Courtesy of Neelam Dhinsa Canto-Lugo

Retired Yuba College professor and Yuba City resident Neelam Dhinsa Canto-Lugo was recently recognized as Volunteer of the Year by the Farmer-to-Farmer Program hosted by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Canto-Lugo has been volunteering in underdeveloped countries for the past seven years and recently completed two assignments in both Guyana and Myanmar for an organization known as Partners of the Americas.

