Retired Yuba College professor and Yuba City resident Neelam Dhinsa Canto-Lugo was recently recognized as Volunteer of the Year by the Farmer-to-Farmer Program hosted by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
Canto-Lugo has been volunteering in underdeveloped countries for the past seven years and recently completed two assignments in both Guyana and Myanmar for an organization known as Partners of the Americas.
In Guyana, she focused on business development for the Bath Referendum City Farmers Group and the Sustainable Livelihood Vegetable Production & Marketing Society (SLVP & M Cooperative). This training, paired with cooperative development, helped Bath’s members find ways to sell their products at a fair market price.
“Individual farmers in developing countries don’t have any control over what they earn for their produce,” explained Canto-Lugo. “So by establishing cooperatives, they have more control of the kinds of prices they can ask for, because it’s not just individual people but a group.”
Following her assignment, Canto-Lugo was credited for keeping in touch with both groups, raising funds to purchase laptops for two girls from Bath Village, and committing additional donations to support the construction of a walkway to a community school associated with SLVP & M Cooperative.
Myanmar was a remote assignment in which Canto-Lugo was paired with Naw Pay Lily to focus on agribusiness planning. Due to political unrest and pandemic restrictions, volunteers for Myanmar generally connect with their clients via Zoom or other online platforms.
For this project, Canto-Lugo helped support the WorldFish trainer group in writing a simple business plan for small-scale aquafarmers and an intermediate plan for those at the farm management level.
On June 6, Canto-Lugo was honored alongside a handful of prominent volunteers at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. This was Canto-Lugo’s second Volunteer of the Year award, her first being earned in 2016 after her inaugural assignment to Nepal. Each year, nonprofit organizations that have implemented the Farmer-to-Farmer Program recommend one volunteer for the award. Typically, this results in a total of eight volunteers honored annually. However, this year Canto-Lugo was recommended twice by two separate organizations.
“I don’t just volunteer and come back to forget about the people I work with,” said Canto-Lugo. “I keep in touch with them whether it be on Messenger or WhatsApp, and I keep following up to see how they’re doing. … It’s really about establishing and nourishing good relationships. I often return to the same places for other assignments as well.”
While Canto-Lugo has enjoyed spending her retirement as a “professional volunteer,” her passion to serve was catalyzed while growing up in India. There, her high school and college encouraged students to volunteer in local hospitals to feed and care for incoming wounded soldiers. After completing her graduate studies at UC Davis, Canto-Lugo landed a job at Yuba College teaching various speech classes.
“I’ve been a teacher all my life and it’s very enriching,” said Canto-Lugo. “The joy of teaching is that you also learn, especially if you listen as a teacher. In speech classes, I have to listen and my time volunteering with USAID in a way has been an extension of that but on the world stage.”
Her career at Yuba College also involved volunteer work where she established a successful program called Crossing Borders and Building Bridges, the goal of which centered on bringing in speakers from all walks of life to share their knowledge with local students. She also spent time volunteering on the board of Casa de Esperanza in Yuba City and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
“Volunteer work has kind of been a part of my life’s journey for many many years,” said Canto-Lugo. “During the Farmer-to-Farmer awards ceremony, one of the founders shared with us his belief that volunteering is the best and most long lasting form of diplomacy, that it goes much further than any other way to work within the world.”
Since retiring from Yuba College over a decade ago, Canto-Lugo still teaches part time and has completed nearly 50 different assignments, half of which have required travel to foreign countries. Her international escapades have included places such as Bangladesh, Mali, Colombia, Nigeria, and Timor-Leste. Countries still on her bucket list to visit are Egypt and Japan.
“Sometimes before I go I have these preconceived notions like so many people do about the world,” said Canto-Lugo. “But once I get there, I enjoy learning about every country and meeting the people. … And I’m always ready to go back when they call me, it doesn’t matter how far or how long the journey may be.”