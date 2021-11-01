Jindjeet Hansi dreamed of owning his own independent pharmacy.
After years of saving up, his dream became reality on Monday as Royal Oak Pharmacy, located at 812 5th St. in Marysville, had its grand opening.
After graduating in 2012 from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, he began his career as a pharmacist and began working in independent retail pharmacies to learn more about how the industry worked.
“So when I went to pharmacy school, I’ve always wanted to own my own independent pharmacy,” said Hansi. “We join groups like the Independent Pharmacy Association to go this route. Personally, I wanted to know what the field was like, so that’s why my entire career, after I graduated, I wanted to make sure I worked in an independent pharmacy to see the ins and outs of how it actually works. It’s one thing to go to a corporate pharmacy and just fill medication, but it’s another thing to know what are the contracts needed to fill these medications and what one needs to do to open up a pharmacy and run the pharmacy so that eventually you can get to a point where you could help patients better.”
After years of working hard to save up and his dedication toward his career, Hansi finally opened the pharmacy. However, he described the process to open the pharmacy as a lengthy one.
“Whenever you submit an application, especially due to COVID, the turnaround time is a little bit longer,” said Hansi. “I can’t put a number on how long it took, but I want to say at least six months, at least six months to actually get your doors open and get contracted with the insurance companies. Some insurances want a six-month waiting period, and they want your invoices of medications that you ordered before they even accept your contract to accept those patients with those insurances.”
According to Hansi, Royal Oak Pharmacy will accept all insurances and will start to do immunizations. The pharmacy will also provide free delivery for ederly patients.
A crowd of hospital staff, family members, friends, District 3 Yuba County Supervisor Seth Fuhrer, District 2 Yuba County Supervisor Don Blaser and District 4 Sutter County Supervisor Karm Bains attended the grand opening in support of Hansi’s pharmacy. Hansi, to many community members, is also known for his work in helping run the nonprofit organization Seva Selfless Service, an organization that helps feed the homeless and underserved communities.
“We treat everybody like family,” said Hansi. “It is an independent pharmacy and that’s where you really feel the most benefit of going to an independent pharmacy is you feel like you’re an actual person and not just a number or a prescription that we’re just trying to fill. Our goal is to provide the most personalized care possible that’s lacking in other pharmacies, the one-on-one interaction and home deliveries.”
On Saturday, Hansi will be hosting a grand opening lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in an effort to let the community know that a new pharmacy has opened up.
“We welcome everybody and anybody that wants to come check out the pharmacy, whether you’re a potential patient or not or just happen to be in Marysville and you want to check out what this pharmacy is about and you want to get some free food,” said Hansi. “Please, come on by. There’s no catch. There’s nothing, there’s just letting the city of Marysville know that hey, there’s a new pharmacy in town and check it out.”