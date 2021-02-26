Two Yuba City residents were arrested Thursday for their alleged involvement in a kidnapping the day before near Bogue Road.
Luis M. Arroyo, 31, of the 500 block of Laurel Way, Yuba City, and Rachael Arroyo, 38, of the 1000 block of Celestial Way, Yuba City, were arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, false imprisonment, and criminal conspiracy.
The arrests stem from an incident Wednesday around 11 p.m. involving the alleged kidnapping of a 32-year-old female. The Yuba City Police Department was called to the area of Bogue Road and Garden Highway and located the victim, who said she had been forced into a vehicle by three suspects who she was familiar with. The victim told police she was held in the vehicle for a short period of time where she was assaulted and some of her personal belongings were stolen from her.
The victim was eventually allowed out of the vehicle and the suspects fled the scene. Yuba City Police Lt. Sam Escheman said the victim suffered some minor injuries as a result of the assault.
On Thursday, YCPD detectives, along with the assistance of the Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force, were able to locate two of the suspects believed to be involved.
Rachael Arroyo and Luis Arroyo were booked into Sutter County Jail. Escheman said a third suspect is still at large and leads are being followed to locate the suspect.
“The identity of the third suspect is being withheld pending the additional investigation,” Escheman said. “This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.”