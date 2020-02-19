A handful of roads in Yuba City will be closed temporarily this Saturday for the annual Have a Heart for Kids 5K Run/Walk put on by the Yuba City Education Foundation, according to a press release from the Yuba City Police Department.
Closures will begin around 8 a.m. Saturday morning and re-open as soon as the last participant completes the course. The race is usually completed by 11 a.m., according to the release.
The course begins on the track at River Valley High School. After exiting the parking lot participants will make their way through Harter Parkway, Redhaven Avenue, Carson Drive, Lassen Boulevard, Spirit Way, El Margarita Road, Imperial Way, Camelia Lane and Toyon Way before returning to the RVHS parking lot.
All closures will be limited to 30 minutes before and after the actual time required to clear the effected streets. Questions about the closures can be directed to the Traffic Unit by calling 822-4795.