The 2022/23 Sutter County Grand Jury released its annual report Friday, detailing the conditions of several countywide projects and agencies including roads, the Sutter County Jail, county properties and behavioral health initiatives.
The following is a breakdown of what the civil grand jury was able to discover through its investigative process.
Yuba City roads
The Sutter County Grand Jury found that Yuba City suffered from “severe deteriorating conditions of its road pavement infrastructure,” as the quality of city roads have not matched its recent growth. According to the grand jury's summary, the city’s current road maintenance practices excessively utilize short-term repairs, which ultimately defer the cost of future, more expensive repairs.
Through discussions with city officials, the Sutter County Grand Jury found that funds for road maintenance and refurbishment were “severely deficient.” While different revenue sources such as taxes, infrastructure improvement grants, Community Facility District fees and special assessments were examined as possible solutions, officials believe that fixing Yuba City roads will be more challenging than the current appropriated funds can meet.
“Currently, the problem is moderate in severity. The overall budget for the City of Yuba City's Public Works is 40 million dollars per year. Of that, five to six million dollars are spent on total road infrastructure. This includes accessories such as sidewalks, stop lights, etc. Currently 1.5 million dollars is spent per year for roadway maintenance, repair, and rehabilitation,” the report said.
According to the report, Yuba City currently has a budget of $1.5 million for road maintenance, but needs closer to $13 million per year to keep city roads at their current condition. The Sutter County Grand Jury anticipates that as road maintenance continues to be deferred for lack of funding, the condition of city streets will deteriorate further.
“If Yuba City keeps with its road maintenance budgeting practices, within 20 years all roads will be in ‘failed’ condition. Those deferred expenses will result in 759 million dollars needed to fund road pavement maintenance and refurbishment up to today's Poor/Fair condition by 2042,” the report said.
In response to the worsening condition of city streets, the grand jury recommends that the Yuba City City Council create a funding plan to finance the Public Works Department and make efforts to survey and determine the public's views on a sales tax for additional funding to address road pavement maintenance.
In recent months, the city council has expressed interest in pursuing a citywide 2024 revenue measure after Sutter County’s 2022 ballot measure, Measure A, failed to pass in 2022.
On Dec. 20, 2022, Yuba City formed its own Revenue Ad Hoc Committee to explore the idea of a possible November 2024 ballot measure and consider other ways the city could generate more revenue. That committee includes Yuba City Vice Mayor Shon Harris and Yuba City Councilman Marc Boomgaarden. In January, two ad hoc meetings were held with city staff to “review a variety of items including the city's five-year fiscal outlook, public safety priorities, the city's road conditions, and creating a Citizen Ad Hoc Committee to provide input to the Revenue Ad Hoc.”
The city said after those discussions, it was determined that the city’s revenues were “not projected to be sufficient to maintain fiscal sustainability.” Yuba City City Manager Diana Langley previously identified that the greatest financial obligations the city needed to address were in public safety and maintaining the city’s deteriorating roads.
“Most California cities with a population over 50,000 have a local tax tailored only for roads. Yuba City is the rare exception of a town without a local sales tax. The Grand Jury found that a one percent sales tax increase would produce approximately $14.5 million dollars a year in new revenue. That would more than ensure that the city had the necessary funding to service Yuba City's roads at current conditions and even improve them beyond the status quo for at least through 2042,” the report stated.
To address this issue, the Grand Jury also recommends the authorization of an independent audit to examine if additional cost savings can be found to help pay for road maintenance and refurbishment.
Sutter County Jail
As part of its annual investigation, the Sutter County Grand Jury inspected the Sutter County Jail and interviewed staff members to analyze the state of facilities and staffing conditions. Officials also toured the Tri-County Youth Rehabilitation Campus and Maxine Singer Youth Guidance Center in Marysville in December 2022.
The grand jury reported that both facilities work to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all inmates and youth. Programs are provided to inmates and youth for life improvement and to reduce recidivism.
For the Sutter County Jail, significant strides have been made in reducing staffing shortages across all divisions, and officials noted in the report that progress has been made in the jail due to recommendations from previous years.
These include the installation of netting over the medium security yard, a body scanner to help detect and prevent narcotics and other contraband from entering the jail and funding and securing a K-9 for the jail division.
Previous grand jury reports also focused on staffing for the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, which has faced significant issues for several years and escalated to a critical shortage in 2022, the report said.
Measure A, a proposed 1% sales tax over a nine-year period, would have helped alleviate staffing issues not only in the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, but across multiple departments that also experience critically low staffing, supporters of the measure stated.
After several public discussions and presentations from county departments, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors approved a salary increase and other incentives to public safety in September 2022.
This salary increase succeeded in attracting new hires to the sheriff’s office. According to the report, as of March, of the 62 non-administrative staff positions in the jail division, there are only 11 vacancies; essentially creating an 83% staffed division, up from 71 % the previous year.
Of these 11 vacancies, two are waiting for a hire date and five more are in backgrounds, the report said. If all five pass backgrounds and the two with hiring dates are successfully hired, the Jail Division will be 95% staffed.
The Sutter County Grand Jury found that while staffing remains a challenge, significant progress has been made in staffing at Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. The staff efficiency and morale continue to improve as staffing levels increase.
ADA compliance
In its report, the grand jury found that some public buildings in Sutter County are not currently compliant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), including the Sutter County Grand Jury Room.
According to the report, one of the grand jury members began their term in a wheelchair and was unable to access the grand jury room without the assistance of several other jurors because there is no ADA compliant ramp at this entrance.
The unequal accessibility to the Sutter County Grand Jury Room room sparked an inquiry and eventually an investigation into the ADA compliance throughout Sutter County's public buildings and properties. In addition, navigating through the Sutter County website can be challenging, especially for those that find technology hard to use. The County of Sutter Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan Update is not accessible on the county's website, the report said.
“(The Rehabilitation Act of 1973) states that any organization receiving federal funds must conduct a self-evaluated transition plan. After an exhaustive search, it was determined that there was no publicly published Transition Plan nor was there any easy way to report a noncompliance ADA issue,” the report said.
During an interview with a General Services Department staff member, the grand jury was provided with the Sutter County Facility Master Plan Space Study, which provides grades for public buildings based on their conditions. Most of the Sutter County buildings were graded "C-" or below, the report said.
The Sutter County Grand Jury also interviewed a Development Services staff member to obtain the Transition Plan and to establish completion dates of items found in it. It was discovered that funding for planning and development is available at the beginning of the fiscal year, but is reallocated throughout the year to meet the needs of greater priorities, the report said. As a result, some of the ADA compliance repairs and upgrades are stalled until the next fiscal year or when the funds become available again.
As part of the county’s Transition Plan, the Access Survey and Phasing Schedule reportedly lists multiple issues that need to be upgraded, repaired or replaced to meet ADA compliance. While the grand jury provides a list of Sutter County buildings and properties that are in need of improvements, it does not specify what improvements need to be made.
The Sutter County Grand Jury recommends that General Services and Development Services work to maintain due diligence and management practices of the Transition Plan to ensure that all ADA projects are on track for completion within 15 years of their finding. The report also suggests that the Board of Supervisors add responsibilities of an ADA coordinator to an existing staff member or create an ADA coordinator position.
Sutter County Grand Jury members
Members of the 2022/23 Sutter County Grand Jury included the following:
– Gwyn Baker
– Bobbi Escalante-Hayward
– Mark Harmon
– Alan Malecha
– Joseph Oliva
– Dianne Ryan
– Gary M. Underhill
– Art Cremer
– DeJuan Jeray Glover
– Dr. Jennifer Anne Kellogg
– Tim McGee
– Bijan Parhizgar
– Dustin Sullivan
– Kyle Davy
– Lori Ann Griffin
– William Richard Leonard III
– Mari Murphy
– Steven Bradley Reyes
– Mary Hannah Tice