The Rotary Club of Yuba City announced Wednesday that it awarded $50,000 in college scholarships to 16 graduating high school seniors in Sutter County.
The recipients of the scholarships will be honored at a Rotary Club of Yuba City luncheon on June 8. For more information, contact Karen Tabler, president of the Rotary Club of Yuba City, at 530-713-0243.
Those chosen for the scholarships include:
– Leighton Tarke, Sutter Union High School, $10,000
– Hannah Baines, Yuba City High School, $5,000
– Amrita Heer, Yuba City High School, $5,000
– Ava Jaeger, Yuba City High School, $5,000
– Malena Childers, Sutter Union High School, $5,000
– Zachary McIntire, River Valley High School, $3,000
– Kelsey Geweke, Yuba City High School, $3,000
– Mehmeet Kullar, River Valley High School, $3,000
– Jasleen Deal, Live Oak High School, $3,000
– Hanna Taylor, Sutter Union High School, $2,000
– Austin Haggard, River Valley High School, $1,000
– Ryan VanValkenburg, River Valley High School, $1,000
– Ashley Louis, Yuba City High School, $1,000
– Joseph Jelavich, River Valley High School, $1,000
– Keerit Sahota, River Valley High School, $1,000
– Yuhua Huang, Yuba City High School, $1,000