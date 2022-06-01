The Rotary Club of Yuba City announced Wednesday that it awarded $50,000 in college scholarships to 16 graduating high school seniors in Sutter County.

The recipients of the scholarships will be honored at a Rotary Club of Yuba City luncheon on June 8. For more information, contact Karen Tabler, president of the Rotary Club of Yuba City, at 530-713-0243.

Those chosen for the scholarships include:

– Leighton Tarke, Sutter Union High School, $10,000

– Hannah Baines, Yuba City High School, $5,000

– Amrita Heer, Yuba City High School, $5,000

– Ava Jaeger, Yuba City High School, $5,000

– Malena Childers, Sutter Union High School, $5,000

– Zachary McIntire, River Valley High School, $3,000

– Kelsey Geweke, Yuba City High School, $3,000

– Mehmeet Kullar, River Valley High School, $3,000

– Jasleen Deal, Live Oak High School, $3,000

– Hanna Taylor, Sutter Union High School, $2,000

– Austin Haggard, River Valley High School, $1,000

– Ryan VanValkenburg, River Valley High School, $1,000

– Ashley Louis, Yuba City High School, $1,000

– Joseph Jelavich, River Valley High School, $1,000

– Keerit Sahota, River Valley High School, $1,000

– Yuhua Huang, Yuba City High School, $1,000

