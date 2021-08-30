The Rotary Club of Yuba City announced it has awarded $50,000 in college scholarships to 16 Sutter County high school graduates.
The scholarships, which range from $1,000 to $10,000, were provided through the club’s Rotary Memorial Scholastic Foundation, a news release said. The foundation was created in 1983 in order to have a permanent fund to assist and encourage graduates at Sutter County high schools.
These students are given scholarships based on demonstrated leadership potential and the ability to pursue a college education, the release said.
The students who received these recent scholarships include:
– Joshua Galyean, Yuba City High School, $10,000.
– Tejvir Shergill, River Valley High School, $5,000.
– Theodore Bravos, Sutter Union High School, $5,000.
– Emma Cucchi, Sutter Union High School, $5,000.
– Hanna Abe, River Valley High School, $5,000.
– Kaitlyn Friemark, Faith Christian School, $3,000.
– Melissa Mora-Gonzales, Sutter Union High School, $3,000.
– Joel Gale, Yuba City High School, $3,000.
– Bradley Buzzini, River Valley High School, $3,000.
– Diego Macias, River Valley High School, $1,500.
– Gabriel Zamora, Live Oak High School, $1,500.
– Sureen Heer, River Valley High School, $1,000.
– Abby Dominguez, Sutter Union High School, $1,000.
– Brynn Lauppe, East Nicolaus High School, $1,000.
– Emma Ward, Sutter Union High School, $1,000.
– Simarpreet Kaur, River Valley High School, $1,000.