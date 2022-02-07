Mehmeet Kullar first stumbled across the Yuba City Rotary Club as a SAYlove volunteer helping to clean-up the community.
That’s when Kullar met Bill Highland, who has many roles in the Yuba-Sutter community, including Yuba City Rotary Speech Chairperson.
Highland took over the role of Speech Chairperson last year when the organizers were charged with the tough task of running a speech contest over a Zoom meeting due to the state and county regulations surrounding COVID-19.
“My nickname in Rotary is Dr. Zoom,” Highland said.
Highland convinced Kullar to get involved in the virtual speech contest, which the River Valley High School then-junior won with one of her first prepared speeches ever.
With the help of Highland and the Rotary speech contest, Kullar has transformed into a veteran public speaker who is president of two clubs, including River Valley’s Interact Club, which was present to help organize the return of the 29th Crab Feed as a live event at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds on Saturday.
The event, though scaled down to 600 people according to Rotary member Andi Richmond, helps raise money for many youth programs, including the speech contest, Interact Clubs at local high schools, and a retreat to Portola each summer to help build social skills for high school students.
Kullar said with the help of the Rotary speech contest, the River Valley senior is no longer a shy person helping clean up trash for SAYlove.
“I do think I will be doing a lot of public speaking,” Kullar said.
Kullar said it was difficult to create a speech that would work over Zoom, because there was zero outside interaction or as Kullar pointed out, “no clapping.”
When Kullar found out the results of the contest it was a shock at first.
“I didn’t know how the response was (due to) no interaction,” Kullar said.
Zach McIntire, another River Valley High School senior, has also benefited immensely from a Rotary program.
McIntire attended a Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening at Grizzly Creek Ranch in Portola to learn better social skills. It’s a weeklong retreat that features many emotional and physical programs.
Following the retreat, McIntire is more comfortable talking with his peers and other individuals.
“I feel better about myself,” McIntire said.
The first of three sessions this year runs from June 12-17 at Grizzly Creek.
Yuba City Rotary also helps fund youth scholarships with the help of the Crab Feed. This year, Richmond said $50,000 in scholarships was earmarked for Sutter County seniors.
Highland said interested seniors can apply at their schools from now until April 27. The phase begins with an application process, which Highland said will be narrowed down to an interview with a select panel.
For membership inquiries into Yuba City Rotary, contact Sean Andersen at Sandersen@FT.NewYorklife.com.