In its continued effort to promote service and leadership, the Rotary Club of Yuba City held its first in-person speech contest on Wednesday in two years.
Bill Highland, a former Yuba City High School principal and Rotary District 5180 Speech Chairperson and Yuba City Rotary Speech Chairperson, said the club had a difficult time recruiting students for the contest this year because of the many negative consequences caused by issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.
“We are having a very tough time attracting applicants for all of our youth programs and I think it has something to do with a general malaise with our high school level youth regarding a reaction to all of the disasters that have occurred during their recent life experiences including pandemic, fires, potential floods, greenhouse climate issues like the ‘sinking’ of San Francisco, etc.,” Highland said in an email. “The question for these speech applicants is why did they apply when so many students are not applying for anything lately?”
The theme for Wednesday’s contest was “Serving Changes Lives” and the three students who participated in the contest each shared how service affects them and the world around us.
The participating students included Avery Key, a 15-year-old sophomore from Yuba City High School; Joey Jelavich, an 18-year-old senior from River Valley High School; and Ryan Van Valkenburgh, a 17-year-old senior from River Valley High School.
The students said they are all part of the Interact Club at their respective schools, a club that is tied to Rotary.
The first student to deliver a speech was Key. Her delivery and presentation was emotional and at times very powerful, clear signs that the young woman is destined for something great.
“Before the start of the pandemic I volunteered at Summerfield Retirement Home here in Yuba City. During my time at Summerfield I was able to make a friend named Bob,” Key said. “Known around Summerfield as S.O.B. Now I know you’re all thinking, but this stood for Sweet Old Bob. I came to learn a lot about our dear S.O.B., who was not only a veteran but actually a very successful architect who designed our Yuba-Sutter library and St. Andrews Church off Franklin. I was able to learn a lot about my community from someone who’s lived here his whole life and he even raised his own children here.”
Key then spoke about the other unique personalities she met at Summerfield and how unfortunate it was that so many at the home so infrequently got visits from friends and family.
“But by giving my time, I was able to make connections with so many of these lovely people. Connection is not only key to serving your community, but it is also one of our most basic human needs and is therefore also key to serving yourself,” Key said. “Many people take for granted the connections and companionships they have in their everyday lives. But at the same time, would not be able to survive without them. Connection is one of the most important parts of service. And connection and companionship with another human being is one of the greatest services we can give because it gives the message that you are loved and you are heard. A message that can truly change lives.”
Key said serving doesn’t always have to be on a large scale. She said “micro-serving” through random acts of kindness also can provide positive change.
“If we’re going to look to serve our community, let’s serve our people,” Key said. “And let’s help them and make sure they aren’t lonely and they aren’t experiencing poor mental health. … One of the best, most powerful ways to serve your community is just simply by saying hello.”
Key stressed that human interaction was required to stay mentally healthy, especially during more recent times of increased isolation.
“We as a society have to do better. You really want to serve your community? You really want to save and change lives? Be a good person. Show compassion every single day,” Key said. “Community service doesn’t have to be, say, building houses. How about we build people? Let’s make people that can interact and can make a better world.”
Van Valkenburgh talked about service in his speech as it relates to his family. He spoke in detail about his mother, who is a teacher, and his father, who works in public transportation. Both occupations, he said, that are the embodiment of what service means. He also touched on the work his grandparents did and how their service changed his life.
“Service is often thought of exclusively as charity work, but I don’t think this is a correct assumption. People serve others in a myriad of ways. I’ve been raised by a family that has done service by both volunteering for and working in service industries,” Van Valkenburgh said. “They embody the principle of … service above self means leaving our egos at the door and doing what is best for the people we are serving.”
He said growing up he has been a witness to the type of service work his parents do in their professions.
Jelavich was last to speak during the contest. He told the crowd at Rotary about how social media and the constant attention to mobile devices has had a negative impact on youth. He encouraged young people, especially high school students, to get out and work to understand the true value of time.
“Have you ever laid in bed after a long day and asked yourself, ‘What did I accomplish today?’ As the years of high school flew by, I began to ask myself this question more and more,” Jelavich said. “Social media platforms have come and gone but the popularity has only gone up in general. I cannot tell you how many hours me and my classmates spend brainlessly looking at our phones like zombies. With all these hollow hours spent on our phones, I continue to ask myself, ‘What is my time worth?’ I know that my time is not worth nothing because people spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical care to extend their time on this planet.”
Jelavich said his perspective about time changed after he had a 40-hour week job over the summer.
“In the heat of the moment, I hated this job, I hated it. But everyday after my eight-hour schedule I went home and I took a shower and I just felt good,” Jelavich said. “Even though I wasn’t curing cancer, saving the world, my time had purpose. … I slept better at night during those three months.”
Judges for the speech contest awarded Key with the first place prize of $200, Van Valkenburgh with the second place prize of $100, and Jelavich with the third place prize of $50. Highland said Key will now move on to a Rotary semi-final competition that is expected to take place sometime in April.